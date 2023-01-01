Daughters of the American Revolution Museum

This neoclassical behemoth is supposedly the largest complex of buildings in the world owned exclusively by women. They own the entire city block! Enter from D St to reach its museum, where you'll find two galleries and a series of 'Period Rooms' furnished to reflect how Americans decorated their houses between the late 17th century and early 20th centuries. Guided tours of the rooms are offered from 10am to 2:30pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

If the DAR’s name sounds familiar, it’s possibly because in 1939 the ladies barred African American contralto Marian Anderson from singing at its hall. Anderson then performed her famous civil rights concert on the Lincoln Memorial’s steps. The DAR eventually changed its policies and mended fences with Anderson.