Department of the Interior Museum

Responsible for managing the nation’s natural resources, the Department of the Interior operates this small museum to educate the public about its current goals and programs, but the major drawcard here is the building itself, which contains tremendous New Deal murals from the 1930s and 1940s, as well as 26 photographic murals by Ansel Adams, plus panels by Maynard Dixon and Allan Houser. Bring photo ID to enter the building.

It's possible to view most of the murals on your own as you walk through the structure, but the best way to see them is on a guided tour. These hour-long jaunts are offered at 2pm Tuesday and Thursday; call to make a reservation two weeks in advance (though staff can sometimes do it with less notice).