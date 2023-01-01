Organization of American States

A forerunner to the UN, the OAS was founded in 1890 to promote cooperation among North and South American nations. Its main building on the corner of Constitution Ave NW and 17th St NW dates from 1910 and features a huge interior patio with a marble fountain adorned with Native American figures. Inside, the elegant Hall of the Americas sports columns, Tiffany chandeliers, and ornate stained-glass windows. A small building in the grounds houses the OAS-operated Art Museum of the Americas.