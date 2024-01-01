Second Division Memorial

White House Area & Foggy Bottom

This memorial in the Ellipse honors the US Army Second Division's dead from WWI, WWII and the Korean War.

Nearby White House Area & Foggy Bottom attractions

1. C&O Canal Lockkeeper's House

0.09 MILES

At the northeast corner of Constitution Gardens, this 1835 stone gatehouse is a remnant of the days when the Washington City Canal flowed through this…

2. Organization of American States

0.11 MILES

A forerunner to the UN, the OAS was founded in 1890 to promote cooperation among North and South American nations. Its main building on the corner of…

4. Ellipse

0.15 MILES

The expansive, oval-shaped park on the White House's south side is known as the Ellipse. It's studded with a random collection of monuments, such as the…

5. Art Museum of the Americas

0.17 MILES

The Organization of American States operates this small art museum in a separate building on its property. It features changing exhibits of modern and…

6. Zero Milestone

0.21 MILES

Located in the Ellipse, the Zero Milestone is the marker for highway distances all across the country.

7. National WWII Memorial

0.22 MILES

Dedicated in 2004, this grandiose memorial honors the 16 million US soldiers who served in WWII. Groups of veterans regularly come here to pay their…

8. Signers' Memorial

0.25 MILES

Honoring those 56 visionary men who signed the Declaration of Independence, this memorial in Constitution Garden shows how diverse this group of signers…