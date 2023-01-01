National WWII Memorial

Dedicated in 2004, this grandiose memorial honors the 16 million US soldiers who served in WWII. Groups of veterans regularly come here to pay their respects to the 400,000 Americans who died as a result of the conflict. The plaza's dual arches symbolize victory in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters, and the 56 surrounding pillars represent each US state and territory.

The Freedom Wall is studded with 4048 hand-sculpted gold stars, one for every 100 Americans who lost their lives in the war (the stars are replicas of those worn by mothers who lost their sons in the fighting). Bas-relief panels depict both combat and the mobilization of the home front. Beside the memorial to the south there is an information kiosk where you can look through the registry of war veterans.