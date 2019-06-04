In spring, just steps from the fabled cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin, some 10,000 tulips explode in vibrant color in a sweet garden called the Floral Library. The bulbs, representing 100 varieties, are flown in annually from Holland and planted by hand. Lady Bird Johnson planted the original library in 1969 in her mission to beautify DC.

The garden is also called the Tulip Library. If you stop by the rest of the year, you’ll find pretty annuals providing a charming break from city bustle.