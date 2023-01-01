District of Columbia War Memorial

This small Greek-Revival bandstand and monument was constructed in 1931. It commemorates local soldiers killed in WWI, making it the only local District memorial on the Mall. Twelve Doric 22ft-high marble columns support the circular structure; inside are the names of the 26,000 Washingtonians who served in the war and the 499 DC soldiers killed in action.

Various parties have tried to expand the site into a national WWI memorial. Congressional representatives have introduced bills to this effect, but to date nothing has been enacted.