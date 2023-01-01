Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial

The 7.5-acre memorial pays tribute to the longest-serving president in US history. Visitors are taken through four red-granite areas that narrate FDR’s time in office, from the Depression to the New Deal to WWII. The story is told through statuary and inscriptions, punctuated with fountains and peaceful alcoves. It's especially pretty at night, when the marble shimmers in the glossy stillness of the Tidal Basin.

The irony is that FDR didn’t want a grand memorial. Instead, he requested a modest stone slab by the Archives building. DC honored that request too.