Constitution Gardens is a bit of a locals’ secret. Quiet, shady and serene, it’s a reminder of the size of the Mall – how can such isolation exist amid so many tourists? Here’s the simple layout: a copse of trees set off by a small kidney-shaped pool, punctuated by a tiny island holding the Signers’ Memorial, a stone platform honoring those who signed the Declaration of Independence.

If you’re in need of a romantic getaway, the ‘kiss me’ vibes don’t get much better than this spot at sunset. The gardens are undergoing renovations to add a cafe, ice-skating facilities and more amenities, to be completed over the next few years.