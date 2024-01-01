Albert Einstein Memorial

White House Area & Foggy Bottom

The grounds in front of the National Academy of Sciences feature DC’s most huggable monument: Robert Berks' bronze 1978 statue of Albert Einstein. The larger-than-life, sandal-shod, chubby bronze reclines on a bench, while little kids crawl all over him and frolic on a granite ‘star map’ dais depicting the heavens that his theories reshaped for humanity.

