Straddling the historical divide between the northern United States and the South, Maryland mixes southern charm with savvy northern attitude, and a classic East Coast shoreline with western highlands that rise towards the Appalachian Mountains.

The waterways of Chesapeake Bay have provided a livelihood for seafaring Marylanders for generations, and the drum rolls of Union and Confederate soldiers seem to echo across the countryside around Frederick, with its historic battlefields and Civil War museum.

In the bustling cities of Baltimore and Annapolis, contemporary culture and cuisine blend against a historic backdrop, while in Maryland’s western panhandle, Deep Creek Lake offers year-round outdoor fun.

From soaking in the laid-back vibe of the Eastern Shore to sampling the commercial buzz of Baltimore, here are 16 of the best things to do in Maryland.

Baltimore's Inner Harbor is home to some of the city's top sights. Greg Pease/Getty Images

1. Explore the iconic attractions at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

There’s plenty to see around Baltimore’s attraction-crammed Inner Harbor. On a clear day, start with a bird’s-eye view of the city from the Top of the World Observation Deck at the Baltimore World Trade Center to get your bearings.

Next, pay a visit to the nearby National Aquarium, considered to be one of America’s best, or explore the historic ships moored at the Inner Harbor, including the USS Constellation and the USS Torsk submarine, both open to the public via guided tours.

Continuing around the west side of the Inner Harbor, you’ll reach the appealingly interactive Maryland Science Center and Davis Planetarium, which are particularly good stops if you’re traveling with kids.

Next, head to the harbor’s east side, to the mostly open-air, education-focused Frederick Douglass-Isaac Meyers Maritime Park and Fells Point, known for its diverse neighborhoods, cobbled streets, restaurants and pubs.

Just south of the Inner Harbor in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood, you can enjoy imaginative artworks in the community-oriented American Visionary Art Museum and a human perspective on the city’s industrial history at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Planning tip: If you’re around during baseball season, try to catch an Orioles game at nearby Oriole Park at Camden Yards stadium.

2. Delve into Baltimore’s art, culture and history museums

Baltimore has enough museums to keep you busy for months. The city’s art museums are a highlight, starting with the free-to-visit Baltimore Museum of Art, known for its superb Matisse paintings and important collection of African art.

The permanent collection at the Walters Art Museum spans everything from ancient Egypt to Renaissance Europe, with illustrated Islamic manuscripts and an impressive collection of medieval arms and armor.

For African American history and culture, check out the Reginald F Lewis Museum and the thought-provoking National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, spotlighting famous and lesser-known figures from African American history.

For more niche interests, try the B&O Railroad Museum, or the Evergreen Museum, offering glimpses into upper-class life in Baltimore during the 1800s. The Jewish Museum of Maryland offers tours of two well-preserved synagogues that offer insights into the history of Jewish Baltimore.

Detour: While you’re in the area, take a stroll down Charles St, which runs north from the Inner Harbor for about 5 miles passing through the art district and historic Mt Vernon neighborhoods to the Johns Hopkins University campus.

A British attack on Fort McHenry was the inspiration for The Star Spangled Banner. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

3. Hail the flag at Fort McHenry

On a dark, rainy night in September 1814, American lawyer Francis Scott Key found himself stuck on a ship in the Patapsco River, watching the British attack Fort McHenry on the fringes of Baltimore. When dawn finally came, joy at seeing the American flag still waving over the fort prompted Key to pen the poem now known as The Star-Spangled Banner.

This nationally significant chain of events is commemorated at the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, starting with a short but moving film that concludes with a stirring rendition of the anthem, followed by time to wander the spot where American soldiers successfully defended Baltimore harbor.

Detour: At the Star Spangled Banner Flag House near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, you can visit the home where seamstress Mary Pickersgill made the original Fort McHenry flag.

4. Create your own walking tour in Annapolis

With its cobbled center, 18th-century architecture, long sailing legacy and appealing waterside setting, Annapolis easily ranks as one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most charming capitals. It’s a great place to explore on foot, with quaint streets radiating from its central City Dock.

Start a sightseeing stroll at the Maryland State House, the oldest state capitol in continuous legislative use; atop its dome is an upside-down acorn symbolizing wisdom. Just beyond is Church Circle, dominated by St Anne’s Episcopal Church from 1692, and if you continue down Franklin St, you’ll find the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum, exploring the city's African American heritage.

Take some time to explore the City Dock, home to the Kunta Kinte–Alex Haley Memorial, Ego Alley (a favorite boat-watching spot) and the Annapolis Maritime Museum. Wrap up your walk with a stop at historic St John’s College and the US Naval Academy, where you can arrange walking or driving tours.

Detour: A 2-mile detour across the Severn River bridge, the city’s moving WWII and Gold Star Families memorials are set in a serene park with beautiful river views.

Assateague Island is famous for its long Atlantic beaches and feral horses. Nathaniel Gonzales/Shutterstock

5. Meet the wild horses of Assateague

The alluring image of wild horses galloping free across the sand is true – or almost true – on Assateague Island, a 37-mile-long narrow barrier island stretching south from Ocean City towards Virginia.

Visitors focus on two main sections of the island – Assateague Island State Park to the north, and the larger Assateague Island National Seashore to the south. Beyond the sand and birdlife, the other big attraction here is the herd of 80 or so feral horses, descended from horses brought here by landowners in the 17th century.

You won’t see horses galloping up and down the beach 24/7, but you’ll almost certainly spot them during your time here. They’re undeniably beautiful but it’s sensible to keep your distance as these are wild animals.

During the warmer months, you can rent bicycles and kayaks to explore the island and its waterways through Assateague Outfitters, and hiking is possible year-round.

Planning tip: To get the most out of your Assateague stay, stop in the excellent National Seashore Visitor Center before crossing the bridge to the island. To camp overnight on the island, be sure to make bookings in advance.

6. Stroll the boardwalk in Ocean City

In summer, especially in the month of August, it can seem as if the whole population of Maryland and the District of Columbia has descended on Ocean City. But in the off-season, you’ll have the long, wide beach almost to yourself, and even in summer, the sea air, surf and cooler temperatures provide welcome relief from the heat inland.

Ocean City’s two-mile-plus boardwalk is one of the region’s best. It’s wheelchair accessible and features all the expected seaside amusements, including a giant Ferris wheel, arcades and waterslides.

Planning tip: Get around on Ocean City’s long beachfront via the Beach Bus, charging a ride-all-day fare of $4, or the pricier Boardwalk Tram.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is one of the best places in Maryland to spot bald eagles. Joesboy/Getty Images

7. Spot eagles and ospreys at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

One of the Eastern Shore’s lesser-known highlights, the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1933 to protect migrating birds. It’s a serene spot worth visiting at any time, but the best season to visit is late fall, when ducks, geese and tundra swans arrive by the thousands, joined by bald and golden eagles.

At the visitor center, you can look out over the marshes and (depending on the season) watch live camera footage of nesting bald eagles and ospreys. In the warmer months, you can rent kayaks or bicycles from Blackwater Adventures to explore scenic waterways and cycling routes that run for up to 25 miles around the refuge. There are also short walking trails and a 4-mile mapped wildlife drive.

Planning tip: There’s little light pollution in this remote spot, and Friends of Blackwater offers monthly night-sky tours (dependent on the weather).

8. Discover the birthplace of an American hero in Church Creek

The Underground Railroad was a secret network of people and safe houses, providing support to enslaved people who were trying to escape bondage by fleeing north, and Maryland played an important role.

One of the most famous “conductors” of the Underground railroad was Harriet Tubman, whose story is movingly told in the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center at Church Creek. Continue the journey into Tubman’s life and work just north in the Harriet Tubman Museum & Education Center in the town of Cambridge.

Detour: For a longer trip exploring the history of the Underground Railroad, consider taking a 125-mile self-guided driving tour from Cambridge to Philadelphia on the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway, with 45 stops bringing the harrowing experience of early “passengers” to life.

Cumberland, Maryland, is a charming slice of smalltown America. PBallay/Getty Images

9. Visit the “Crossroads of America” in Cumberland

At the Allegany Museum in Cumberland, the Crossroads of America exhibit covers everything from the city’s earliest inhabitants to its pivotal role during the French and Indian War and the construction of the C&O Canal and the B&O Railroad.

The same theme is explored in the Crossroads of America mural, which stretches for 200ft along the wall in front of Cumberland’s train station. The plaza just beyond the mural marks the starting point for walks and bike rides along the C&O Canal towpath to Washington, DC and the Great Allegheny Passage trail to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For something gentler, walk around Cumberland’s historic central area, which is focused around Baltimore St and Center St. In this downtown hub, you’ll find a summer farmers market and frequent sidewalk festivities.

Detour: Don’t miss the pepperoni rolls, ramp rolls and other treats at Caporale’s Bakery, a Cumberland institution that has been operating for over 100 years, just a short walk from the Allegheny Museum.

10. Get active outdoors at Deep Creek Lake

The must-see in Maryland’s westernmost corner is beautiful Deep Creek Lake, a hub for year-round activities with a family-oriented vibe. In winter, you can cross-country ski at Herrington Manor State Park or ski and snow-tube at the Wisp Resort. From late spring to early fall, there’s challenging rafting on the Upper Youghiogheny River around Friendsville.

In summer, folk gather to swim, paddleboard and go boating and fishing in the lake, and it can get busy here. In any season, people come to hike at Swallow Falls State Park, where the shaded, 1.25-mile Canyon Trail takes you past Maryland’s highest single-drop waterfall, Muddy Creek Falls.



Planning tip: Local festivals take place in the area around Deep Creek Lake throughout the year; if you’re around in October, don’t miss the annual Autumn Glory Festival in Oakland, about 8 miles southwest of Deep Creek Lake.

The city of Frederick is steeped in Civil War history. Zack Frank/Shutterstock

11. Wander Frederick’s historic streets

The historic hub of Frederick is a popular getaway and a handy jumping-off point for day hikes around nearby Catoctin Mountain. Before you hit the trails, explore the orderly streets of downtown – boutiques, art galleries and antique shops line Market St, and musical performances liven up a walk on the waterside promenade at Carroll Creek Park.

On the first Saturday of the month, many of downtown Frederick’s shops, galleries and eateries stay open late, with special exhibits, tastings and other events.

Planning tip: Every July, Frederick is home to one of the US’s few (or perhaps only) high-wheeled bike races, and the town also hosts the annual Tour de Frederick charity cycle ride in June.

12. Hear the echoes of the Civil War at Antietam National Battlefield

About 25 miles northwest of Frederick is Antietam National Battlefield, the site of the bloodiest single-day conflict in US history and a significant turning point in the Civil War. It was the first major contact between the armies of General Robert E Lee and Major General George B McClellan.

Start at the visitor center with an informative film screening, then explore the battlefield on a self-guided driving tour or arrange a guided tour in advance. However you visit, be sure to check out the Dunker Church, Burnside Bridge and Observation Tower.

Detour: For more historical context, drop into the National Museum of Civil War Medicine in Frederick, exploring the harsh realities of providing medical care during the conflict.

Locals go all-out for the Maryland Renaissance Festival in Crownsville. editman/Getty Images

13. Attend a local festival

The focal point of life in Maryland is local festivals, and special activities dot the calendar throughout the year. In June, you can celebrate Baltimore Pride and catch Frederick’s annual cycling races, but the peak time for festivals runs from late summer into fall, with events packing the schedule for months.

On weekends from August to October, you can raise a chalice of mead at the Maryland Renaissance Festival in Crownsville near Annapolis. In September, Baltimore’s Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival celebrates Maryland’s African American heritage, while the Deal Island Skipjack Race draws boating enthusiasts to Annapolis.



The powerboat and sailing boat legs of the Annapolis Boat Show in October always draw a crowd, and you won’t want to miss sampling Maryland’s best crab cakes at Carroll County Farm Museum during the Maryland Crab Cake Festival.

14. Step into the past on Smith Island

While visiting the Eastern Shore, take a detour to Smith Island, a unique escape 7 miles offshore from the town of Crisfield. The Smith Island ferry can be booked at Captain Tyler Motel near the dock; alternatively, enquire about local boats doing the crossing.

Smith Island is known for its distinctive Old English-rooted accent, its multilayered Smith Island cake and its traditional way of life. Day trips are possible, but an overnight stay is a better way to get a feel for local life; the Smith Island Inn is a tasteful B&B in an old house from the 1800s.

Planning tip: Visit Crisfield in September to take part in its renowned crab festivals, including the National Hard Crab Derby and the Tawes Crab and Clam Bake.

Steamed blue crab is one of Maryland's favorite seafood treats. Eliyahu Yosef Parypa/Shutterstock

15. Taste true blue crab

Maryland and Chesapeake Bay are well-known for crab fishing, with the peak season running from April to November. Throughout Maryland, look out for the “True Blue” logo on restaurants, certifying that the majority of the crab meat served is locally sourced. When you find a restaurant that participates in this voluntary program, it’s worth supporting.

Spanning everything from steamed crab to crab cakes and crab dip to crab soup, you’ll find some of the best crab-based menus in and around Baltimore. For crab cakes, head to long-standing Faidley’s Seafood at Lexington Market. Conrad’s Crabs, with several restaurants and seafood markets, frequently tops “Best of Baltimore” lists with its steamed crab and other local seafood treats.

Detour: Over on the Eastern Shore from Cambridge to Crisfield, tuck in at local haunts like The Crab Place for homestyle crab dishes fresh out of the water.

16. Experience the early colonial era at Historic St Mary’s City

In 1634, the indigenous Yaocomico people, who were living in what is now southern Maryland, welcomed English settlers who established themselves on a low cliff overlooking St Mary’s River. With significant help from the Yaocomico, the English began constructing St Mary’s City, Maryland’s first capital.

Life in the early years of the settlement is commemorated at the open-air Historic St Mary’s City site. You can walk around reconstructions of a series of original St Mary’s buildings, including personal dwellings and the town’s 1676 State House.

The Woodland Indian Hamlet aims to portray the daily life of the Yaocomico. You can also board and tour a life-sized replica of The Dove, one of the English settlers' ships, which is anchored in the river down below.

Detour: To discover more Native American heritage in Maryland, visit the Baltimore American Indian Center and Heritage Museum or the Nanticoke River Discovery Center in Vienna, Maryland.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s New York & the Mid-Atlantic guidebook, published in January 2025.