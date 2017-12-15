Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh

Back in 1971, Americans Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton opened the first Hard Rock Cafe in London. Their landlord didn’t think they could pull it off, so he granted them a three-month lease. How wrong that landlord was. Today, the franchise - which includes cafes, casinos and hotels - can be found in more than 63 countries. The franchise owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, and you can see it on display at its locations around the globe. Enjoy a prix-fixe menu at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each meal comes with a dessert and your choice of tea, coffee or soda. See the Sample Menu below for entrée options.Sample Menu Please note: All meal options come with a dessert and your choice of coffee, tea or sodaBLUE GRASSChoice of Main Course: Hard Rock's Cheeseburger or Bacon Cheeseburger with fries Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken Sandwich with fries Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich with fries Classic Chicken Caesar Salad Pasta with Marinara Sauce topped with fresh herbs and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast HIP HOPChoice of Main Course: Legendary Premium-Sized Angus Beef Cheeseburger or Bacon Cheeseburger with fries Twisted Mac, Chicken & Cheese Classic Chicken Caesar Salad Tupelo Chicken Tenders with fries Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich with fries JAZZChoice of Main Course, house salad and dessert: Full Rack of Hickory Smoked Pork Ribs with fries, cowboy beans and citrus coleslaw Legendary Premium-Sized Angus Beef Cheeseburger or Bacon Cheeseburger with fries New York strip steak (12 oz) with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable Grilled Norwegian salmon (8 oz) with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable Barbecue chicken with fries, cowboy beans and citrus coleslaw Twisted Mac, Chicken & Cheese Below menu options will be available from April 1 2017:ACOUSTIC Main entrée: Choice of any Hard Rock signature burger, hickory smokehouse sandwich or Texan, entrée salad or sandwich from the menu* Choice soft drink, coffee or tea Chef’s Dessert *Restrictions apply ELECTRICChoice of main course, soft drink and dessert: Steak, chicken or shrimp fajitas Grilled salmon Any Hard Rock signature burger or sandwich Smokehouse hickory chicken, ribs or duo patter Twisted Mac, chicken and cheese Please note: menu items are subject to change without notice.