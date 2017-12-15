Welcome to Pittsburgh
Carnegie is the biggest name in Pittsburgh – Scottish-born Andrew modernized steel production, and his legacy is still synonymous with the city and its many cultural and educational institutions. Second-biggest: Heinz, of ketchup fame, a company established here in 1869.
Top experiences in Pittsburgh
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Pittsburgh activities
The Pittsburgh Private City Tour
Your private guide will lay all of Pittsburgh at your feet and take you anywhere you want to go! A typical Itinerary begins with a climb up Mt. Washington on the Duquesne Incline for an unexcelled view of one of the world's most perfect city settings. Next you'll open Pittsburgh's Front Door and stop on the North Shore at the Fred Rogers Statue for a view of the world's second tallest fountain and a drive past the home of the Pirates and the Steelers who made Pittsburgh the "City of Champions". Crossing the Allegheny River you'll enter Pittsburgh's Cultural Disrtrict before stopping at the "Tomb of the Unknown Bowler" at PPG Place. Passing through Downtown Pittsburgh you'll see the sights and hear stories of what was once the world's third richest city. Then it's on to Oakland, Pittsburgh's medical and educational center. In the time remaining you can go to the top of Schenley Park for a different vista or return to your starting point via the Monongahela Valley.About Your GuideYour guide was chosen by St. James Palace to escort the future King of England and has provided Guide Service to The White House, many Fortune 500 Corporations, tour companies, familes, and individuals. He is a proud direct descendant of one of the leaders of The Amalgamated Association of Iron and Steel Workers who fought in the Battle of Homestead (1892).
Hard Rock Cafe Pittsburgh
Back in 1971, Americans Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton opened the first Hard Rock Cafe in London. Their landlord didn’t think they could pull it off, so he granted them a three-month lease. How wrong that landlord was. Today, the franchise - which includes cafes, casinos and hotels - can be found in more than 63 countries. The franchise owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, and you can see it on display at its locations around the globe. Enjoy a prix-fixe menu at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each meal comes with a dessert and your choice of tea, coffee or soda. See the Sample Menu below for entrée options.Sample Menu Please note: All meal options come with a dessert and your choice of coffee, tea or sodaBLUE GRASSChoice of Main Course: Hard Rock's Cheeseburger or Bacon Cheeseburger with fries Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken Sandwich with fries Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich with fries Classic Chicken Caesar Salad Pasta with Marinara Sauce topped with fresh herbs and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast HIP HOPChoice of Main Course: Legendary Premium-Sized Angus Beef Cheeseburger or Bacon Cheeseburger with fries Twisted Mac, Chicken & Cheese Classic Chicken Caesar Salad Tupelo Chicken Tenders with fries Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich with fries JAZZChoice of Main Course, house salad and dessert: Full Rack of Hickory Smoked Pork Ribs with fries, cowboy beans and citrus coleslaw Legendary Premium-Sized Angus Beef Cheeseburger or Bacon Cheeseburger with fries New York strip steak (12 oz) with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable Grilled Norwegian salmon (8 oz) with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable Barbecue chicken with fries, cowboy beans and citrus coleslaw Twisted Mac, Chicken & Cheese Below menu options will be available from April 1 2017:ACOUSTIC Main entrée: Choice of any Hard Rock signature burger, hickory smokehouse sandwich or Texan, entrée salad or sandwich from the menu* Choice soft drink, coffee or tea Chef’s Dessert *Restrictions apply ELECTRICChoice of main course, soft drink and dessert: Steak, chicken or shrimp fajitas Grilled salmon Any Hard Rock signature burger or sandwich Smokehouse hickory chicken, ribs or duo patter Twisted Mac, chicken and cheese Please note: menu items are subject to change without notice.
Pittsburgh Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt
This adventure will take you through the heart of Pittsburgh and let you see how it has changed over time, while also having fun. This hunt has been evolving over time to be as entertaining as possible while showing you as much as possible. Your goal is to race against the clock to finish the hunt as quickly as possible. You will be given a series of clues. Each clue will help you find the next clue. In essence, instead of a scavenger hunt, this is a scavenger race and quest. When you are ready to start your hunt, purchase your tickets, gather your hunting party, and head to the starting location. Participants are not required to reserve a set time in order to begin the scavenger hunt. Once the purchase is confirmed, you'll be instructed to visit local supplier website. On the day of your scheduled hunt, the website will be your guide through the city.
Lower Yough Pennsylvania Escorted White Water Rafting
Meet for check in at your reserved time. Guests may rent wetsuits if they prefer and will receive their life jackets at this time. After check in guests will proceed to the river launch area where they will receive an orientation on paddling and safety points. You will launch approximately 1-hour after check in. From there you will raft down the river accompanied by your professional guide staff (not in the raft with you). Everyone on the tour will pull off to the side of the river before each major rapid and receive instruction on how to complete the rapid. Rafts will then proceed through the rapid one raft at a time. After completing the rapid, everyone will be instructed to pull off to the side of the river until every raft has traveled through. The groups will then continue downstream to the next set up area. A sack lunch will be served mid-way downstream and transportation will be provided back to the check in area. Trips have a minimum of 2 people and a maximum of 80 people.
Middle Yough Escorted Guided Tour
Guests meet their guides at the check in area, issues life jackets and helmets, then prepare for transportation upstream to Confluence, PA to begin their rafting day. Trips are run in 4 to 6 person rafts with guides accompanying the trip (not in the raft). While this section is mostly flat water, it does require paddling. Everyone is expected to paddle. There is plenty of time to check out the beautiful river gorge and plentiful wildlife. A snack lunch is provided. Upon reaching the take out area in Ohiopyle, guests are required to walk a few short blocks across town to our check in area.