An old joke goes that Pittsburgh is the “Galapagos of Pennsylvania.” The city doesn’t neighbor any other metro areas. Most travelers arrive by plane, or at the end of a very long drive. Even the Pittsburgh dialect is like no other language on Earth. (“Yinz,” anyone?)

It’s easy to think of Pittsburgh as isolated, a place you explore without ever venturing beyond city limits. But there’s actually a lot to see in Western Pennsylvania, from charming rural communities to expansive natural spaces. The counties that neighbor Pittsburgh are rich in rivers, forests and small towns, which are easy to miss while barreling down the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Hikers and anglers love to lose themselves in these valleys, and history buffs find plenty to love at local museums. While you’ll need a car to visit most of these attractions, they’re all located within a 90-minute drive of Downtown Pittsburgh.

Camping, hiking and white-water rafting are among the summer pleasures at Ohiopyle State Park. Shutterstock

1. Get soaked in Ohiopyle State Park

Travel time: 75 minutes each way

Situated around the frothing Youghiogheny River, Ohiopyle is the region’s go-to summer playground. It would be easy to spend a solid week camping, hiking and white-water rafting through this 20,500-acre expanse. If you’re visiting for just a day, numerous shorter paths run through Ohiopyle; you’ll also find the trailhead for the 70-mile Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail. The park has several campgrounds with a variety of accommodations, from tent sites and pavilions to cottages and yurts. Visit the Pennsylvania State Parks website to reserve a spot.

For river-runners, “the Yough” has three sections, the Upper, Middle and Lower, which vary in difficulty from Class I to Class V rapids. If you’re a novice (or didn’t pack the kayak), you can book an excursion with any of several licensed operators, such as Laurel Highlands River Tours and White Water Adventurers.

How to get there from Pittsburgh: The drive takes about 75 minutes from Pittsburgh along I-76 East. Take Exit 91 for PA-381 S.

2. Explore the depths of the Laurel Caverns

Travel time: 90 minutes each way

The tunnels that make up the Laurel Caverns burrow underground for four miles, and these interconnected chambers have fascinated the public since the late 18th century. Unlike many subterranean sites, this cave system will appeal to many types of visitors, and families and amateur geologists will enjoy a guided tour on level floors through well-lit passages. If you’re not feeling social – or are short on time – take a self-guided tour over 100 steps and 800ft of tunnels. Feeling intrepid? The “Adventure Caving” option is a full-on spelunking session designed for all skill levels.

How to get there from Pittsburgh: The drive takes about 90 minutes. Take 51S about 53 miles to Uniontown, then Skyline Dr the remaining 6 miles.

A delight for cyclists, the Great Allegheny Passage follows onetime railway lines for some 150 miles. Dave Jonasen/Shutterstock

3. Pedal down the Great Allegheny Passage

Travel time: varies depending on your starting point

For cyclists, the Great Allegheny Passage is the pinnacle of bike paths, running 150 miles from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland. The car-free route is composed mostly of crushed limestone and follows former (and some current!) railroad rights of way through scenic river valleys and old mill towns. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can continue on the C&O Canal Towpath, which takes cyclists from Cumberland all the way to Washington, DC.

There’s no need to traverse the entire GAP, though. Any given segment is worth a walk, jog or ski, with each mile bringing its share of gorgeous woodland – plus a good chance of crossing one of 19 historic bridges.

How to get there from Pittsburgh: This trail technically starts in Pittsburgh with the Southside Riverfront Park and Trail; the GAP then intersects with dozens of trailheads throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.

4. Discover a lost community at Old Economy Village

Travel time: 30 minutes each way

For about 100 years, the Harmony Society maintained a utopian community in rural Pennsylvania. Its legacy is Old Economy Village, a settlement of 17 brick buildings that still stand near the banks of the Ohio River. True to its industrious name, the village’s residents once produced textiles, lumber and spirits.

Visitors can see how this unique Christian sect lived from 1824 to 1906, thanks to immaculately preserved homes and workshops.

How to get there from Pittsburgh: The drive takes about 30 minutes. From downtown Pittsburgh, take Route 65 N (also known as Ohio River Blvd) 20 miles to the town of Ambridge.

Fallingwater is magnificent in all seasons. Taras Vovchuk/Shutterstock

5. Admire the scenery at Fallingwater

Travel time: 70 minutes each way

Of the 532 buildings Frank Lloyd Wright designed, Fallingwater might be the most celebrated. This Modernist masterpiece combines angular concrete walls, sandstone masonry and lush forest, as the eponymous waterfall cascades beneath its cantilevered terraces. The property hosts a range of guided tours, which relate the history and groundbreaking design of the house (built as a retreat for the Kaufmann family, well-known department-store magnates in Pittsburgh). This remote architectural marvel is well with the trip.

How to get there from Pittsburgh: A car is the best way to reach Fallingwater. From Pittsburgh, it’s a 70-minute drive east on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-76). Take Exit 91 for PA-381 S.

6. Hop a ride at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum

Travel time: 30 minutes each way

Pittsburgh was once famous for its trolley system, and the quaint old streetcars even inspired the “Trolley” character from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (which was produced in Pittsburgh, Fred Rogers’ hometown). Port Authority buses have long replaced rails and cables, but you can get a taste of what once was at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, a sprawling interactive exhibit on the edge of Chartiers Township.

The museum was founded in 1954, and its collection of cars has since expanded from three to 52, encompassing trolley designs from around the world. Guided tours recount the history of mass transit; visitors can also explore on their own and step aboard the vintage cars. Many of the trolleys are still operational and take spins around the property.

While you’re out there, stop into Washington, a sizable college town with a vibrant dining scene.

How to get there from Pittsburgh: Drive along 79 S for 30 minutes until you reach Exit 40.

At Seven Springs, skiers can explore 33 different runs. CMS Photography/Shutterstock

7. Conquer the slopes at Seven Springs Resort

Travel time: 1 hour each way

The highest elevation at Seven Springs might be a humble 2994ft. Yet the largest ski resort in Western Pennsylvania resort puts these slopes to good use, with skiers and snowboarders able to pick from 33 trails across 285 acres. No fewer than 10 lifts carry visitors to the summits, with a third of the runs designated black diamond.

Seven Springs has drawn skiers to the Laurel Highlands since it opened in 1937. And the on-site golf course, alpine slides and climbing walls have turned the complex into a four-season destination. Replenish calories at any of 14 restaurants, including the beloved Foggy Goggle pub.

If you’re looking for something slightly more intimate, check out Seven Springs’ sister resort Hidden Valley, located just 20 minutes away.

How to get there from Pittsburgh: The drive takes about 1 hour. Follow 1-76E to Donegal Township and take Exit 9. Take County Line Rd the remaining 10 miles.