West Virginia Kayaking Adventure

Discover the thrills of recreational kayaking on this accessible, 3-hour outing. At 12:30, head to The Greenbrier in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, where you’ll meet your guide and get ready to head out on the water. Hotel pickups and drop-offs are also available. Before you pick out a kayak, you’ll be trained in river safety and paddling techniques (no prior kayaking experience is necessary). You’ll also have your choice of a solo or two-person kayak, so families and participants of different ages and skill levels are well catered for. All necessary equipment is provided for. After you’ve brushed up on the basics, head out to the gentle waters of the Greenbrier River or the Jackson River, where you’ll have plenty of time to practice your techniques and relax amidst the rural, West Virginian scenery. Both rivers are frequented by wildlife; see if you can spot animals ranging from deer to ospreys. Enjoy the fun and refreshment afforded by an afternoon out on the water.