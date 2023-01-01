Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

Halloween is the busy season at this former mental hospital, when ghost tours of the massive facility will scare the living daylights out of you. The hospital, which closed in 1994, is 150 years old. Guided tours include a criminally insane tour and various ghost tours – one with an overnight stay! The main building, constructed of hand-cut sandstone, stretches nearly a quarter of a mile. The facility is 60 miles south of Morgantown via I-79 and US 19.

Despite the insensitive name of the place, which was later renamed Weston State Hospital, the history tours take a thoughtful look at the often inhumane medical practices that occurred here. Lots of fascinating stories are shared about patients and staff.