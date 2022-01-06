Anchored by the Appalachians, West Virginia holds a trove of wild rivers, deep gorges and thick forests perfect for outdoor adventures. Charming small towns and fascinating historic sites throughout the state also beg to be explored. Journey through the mountains and along the rivers to discover everything from coal mining history to famous family feuds and Cold War secrets.

A good place to start your West Virginia explorations? New River Gorge National Park and Preserve – the country's newest national park. Find fun there and throughout the Mountain State with this list of the best things to do in West Virginia.

Once a year, the New River Gorge Bridge closes to vehicles and hundreds of BASE jumpers parachute from its ledge © neiu20001 / Getty Images

1. Celebrate the Bridge

West Virginia's most iconic landmark, the New River Gorge Bridge, is the third-highest bridge in the United States. At 3,030ft, it's one of the world's longest single-span arch bridges. The 876ft-high span closes to vehicles on the third Saturday in October for Bridge Day, when hundreds of BASE jumpers parachute from its ledge. The rest of the year, brave travelers can join a Bridge Walk tour, which offers dizzying views of the river from the catwalk beneath the span.

2. Tour the Greenbrier's secret bunker

During the Cold War, the US government carved a secret bunker into a mountain behind the posh Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. In the event of a nuclear attack, the bunker would've been a fallout shelter for members of Congress. Kept secret for more than 30 years, the bunker is now open for tours. After you explore the vast complex, walk over to Draper’s for a fried green tomato sandwich and some exuberant decor.

3. Discover West Virginia's coal mining history

West Virginia was once a coal-producing powerhouse. Today, veteran miners lead tours deep into a former mine at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. Visitors board a passenger tram (aka a man car) for the family-friendly trip.

In Matewan, the Mine Wars Museum focuses on violent confrontations between miners, mining companies and the US government in the 1920s. Learn more on the Coal Heritage Trail, a national scenic byway through 13 counties.

Planning tip: Many small museums and outdoor guiding companies are only open seasonally, typically April through October. Check their status before visiting.

4. Pick a side in Hatfield and McCoy country

The famous family feud developed in the mountainous terrain of southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky. The complicated saga includes a post-Civil War land dispute, a stolen pig, an illicit love affair and several murders. Museums and visitor centers in the towns of Matewan and Williamson divulge the details. There's also a driving-tour map to key sites. The Hatfield-McCoy Trails, a 1,000-mile all-terrain vehicle (ATV) trail system, stop by feud-related sites. Find ATV rentals throughout the region.

The New River is the epicenter of America's newest national park © ESB Professional / Shutterstock

5. Get to know New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Arguably the number one attraction in West Virginia, New River Gorge National Park centers around one of the world's oldest rivers. The New River flows down a forested gorge and carves a path through the Appalachian Mountains. Whitewater rafters traverse its rapids while rock climbers navigate the sandstone cliffs above it. Waterfalls, wildflowers and New River Gorge Bridge views are highlights for hikers. Four riding loops bring mountain bikers to the Arrowhead Trails. Whispers of history drift through the park’s African American Heritage Auto Tour sites and abandoned mining towns.

Feast your eyes on the 6 most underrated views and vistas in the US

6. Eat fantastic food in Fayetteville

One of the many charming West Virginia mountain towns, Fayetteville is a basecamp for adventurers ready to explore New River Gorge National Park. It’s also bursting with good restaurants. Sandwiches are slathered in deliciousness at Secret Sandwich Society, while Pies & Pints offers craft beer and slings pizzas loaded with crowd-pleasing toppings like Gouda cheese, sriracha shrimp and marinated grilled steak. Coffee and homemade desserts are served under stained-glass windows at Cathedral Cafe, tucked inside a small former church.

7. Defy gravity at the Mystery Hole

Mystery Hole ranks with some of the country's kitschiest attractions. Tucked in the basement of a cabin festooned with flags and multicolor wackiness (you’ll know it when you see it), the exhibits here appear to defy gravity. Ten miles northwest of Fayetteville on mountainous US 60, this is roadside America at its finest.

8. Hit new heights by rock climbing

The Seneca Rocks rise 900ft above the North Fork River, striking a now-iconic silhouette. Rock climbers have scaled its sandstone flanks since the mid-1930s. Climbing newbie? Join a class at one of the nearby climbing schools. Hikers will love the 1.5-mile trail to an observation platform. Twelve miles south at family-friendly NROCKS Outdoor Adventures, guides lead fixed-anchor via ferrata climbs up and across a double-fin rock formation. Be warned—a 150-foot-high suspension bridge awaits!

9. Devour a pepperoni roll

Pepperoni rolls—soft bread rolls stuffed with cured meat—are ubiquitous in West Virginia gas stations. Legend says a 1920s-era Italian miner-turned-baker wanted to create an easy-to-hold meal for miners. After some experimentation, he developed the pepperoni roll. Selling pepperoni rolls since 1927, Country Club Bakery is the birthplace of this West Virginia delicacy.

10. Experience whitewater thrills on the Upper Gauley River

On six fall weekends, water from Summersville Lake roars from the dam to create whitewater on the Upper Gauley River. These Class III to V+ rapids plunge you down roiling chutes for a thrilling 10-mile run, one of the most challenging whitewater adventures in the US. Rafting trips on the Lower Gauley and the nearby New River are well-suited for nature lovers and adventurous families. Find Adventures on the Gorge and other rafting outfitters near Fayetteville.

11. Step back in time at Harpers Ferry National Park

Harpers Ferry’s red-brick buildings and cobblestone streets evoke the hamlet's 19th-century heyday as a hub for trade, industry and transportation. It was also the site of abolitionist John Brown’s unsuccessful 1859 attempt to spark a slave uprising. Today, much of the downtown is an open-air museum run by the National Park Service. Hugged by the Shenandoah Mountains at the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers, Harpers Ferry is also a photogenic launchpad for hiking the Appalachian Trail and biking the C&O Canal towpath.

Dolly Sods is a prime spot for day-long or weekend adventures © Photography by Deb Snelson / Getty Images

12. Hike for miles at Dolly Sods Wilderness

For some of the best hiking in West Virginia, visit Dolly Sods Wilderness. Forty-seven miles of trails crisscross its 17,371 acres of spruce trees and upland bogs, making Dolly Sods a prime spot for day-long or weekend adventures. Build your own loop hike from the Beaver Dam or Bear Rocks trailheads.

13. Hunt for ghosts at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

Get spooked on an evening paranormal tour at this former hospital. The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum operated from 1864 until 1994. This Gothic-style building constructed of hand-cut sandstone spans nearly a quarter mile on the outskirts of Weston. Despite the spot's insensitive name (it was later renamed Weston State Hospital), its history tours thoughtfully discuss the inhumane practices that regularly occurred at mental hospitals in the past.

14. Explore music and mountain culture in Charleston

Enjoy live music from up-and-coming folk, blues, indie and world rock musicians during the two-hour Mountain Stage show produced by NPR. Broadcast on select Sunday nights, shows are often held at Charleston's State Capitol Complex in the West Virginia State Museum's Culture Center Theater. The museum spotlights key events and characters in the Mountain State.

15. Enjoy big views at state parks

State parks are some of the prettiest places in West Virginia. Davis's Blackwater Falls State Park features 57ft-high falls tumbling into a gorge hugged by hickory, hemlock and red spruce trees. The overlook at Hawks Nest State Park takes in the New River and surrounding mountain slopes. Visit in the fall (September and October are the best months to visit West Virginia) to see leaves ablaze with color. At Coopers Rock State Forest, a rocky viewpoint overlooks the forested Cheat River Valley below. Admission to all state parks is free.

16. Shop and dine in charming small towns

Travel down country roads on an Appalachian road trip through West Virginia’s best small towns. Just west of Greenbrier resort, Lewisburg’s historic downtown dates from the 1700s. Visit Carnegie Hall, sample Bella the Corner Gourmet's local granola and try Stardust Cafe’s Trust Me salad.

Shepherdstown, West Virginia's oldest town, is a short drive from Maryland’s Antietam National Battlefield. Savor New American fare at the upscale Press Room. Then, visit Berkeley Springs, where George Washington once soaked in the hot springs.

These 11 small-town getaways are perfect for fall

17. Have fun year-round at Snowshoe Mountain Resort

The one outdoor sport you can’t do at Snowshoe? Surprisingly, it’s snowshoeing! This mountain-top resort is named for the all-white snowshoe hare. But no worries, the resort provides plenty of ways to have a fun winter in West Virginia. Try adventures like snowboarding, snowmobiling, skiing and more. In summer, mountain bikers hurtle down Snowshoe Bike Park. With nearly 40 trails, it's the region's largest bike park and regular host of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

18. Catch live music at the Purple Fiddle

Head north of the Monongahela National Forest to find the Purple Fiddle, a small music venue with a big heart and a bigger reputation. Anchoring the towns of Thomas and Davis, this former country store now shines as a music hall. Nightly live shows invite road-trippers to enjoy eclectic, mostly acoustic performances. Look for nationally known bands playing old-time music, rock and roll, reggae, Cajun and funk.

19. Stroll the Cranberry Glades Boardwalk Trail

The four peat bogs at the Cranberry Glades Botanical Area are remote, eerie and unlike any landscape you’d expect to see in West Virginia. More typical of Canada, the acidic wetlands here are a remnant of the Ice Age—a spongy carpet of decaying plant material, where orchids and carnivorous plants have managed to stake a claim. A half-mile boardwalk cuts through two of the fragile bogs, which are located an hour north of Lewisburg.

