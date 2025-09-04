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It’s a universal truth: the turning of the fall foliage is one of the world’s most enchanting natural phenomena, and in the USA, it comes in many iterations. You can drive beneath the amber canopies of New England, watch fiery maples take over the vistas of the northern Midwest or marvel at the golden aspens as they contrast against the rocky peaks of the West.

Determining peak leaf-peeping season is often a curious mix of science and intuition. Color windows vary across the country due to weather patterns, elevation and sometimes pure chance, so this list of the best fall foliage in the USA comes along with tips on when to catch the fiery colors at their brightest.

1. Stowe, Vermont

Vermont. Songquan Deng/Shutterstock

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Perhaps the most famous US destination for autumn lovers, Stowe delivers on all counts: spectacular palettes of red, orange and yellow; endless mountain roads and hikes; and access to the highest points in Vermont’s photogenic Green Mountains. Rent a cabin or pitch a tent among some of New England’s most gorgeous forests, and enjoy the scenery this region is renowned for.

When to go: Stowe’s fall foliage season generally lasts from early September through late October, with colors peaking in the middle of that period.

2. Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park, Viriginia. jessconlow/Shutterstock

This expansive park encompasses nearly 100 miles of central Appalachian views, making it one of the most accessible – and scenic – fall destinations in the eastern US. Road-trip along the famous Skyline Drive for breathtaking autumnal vistas, or take to the trails to wander beneath Virginia’s beautiful deciduous forests as they don their most exuberant colors.

When to go: Shenandoah’s fall colors generally begin to emerge in October, peaking midway through the end of the month. The park posts weekly updates on the color changes to its social media accounts, but if you’re looking for a more robust tracker ahead of time, check out the Virginia Department of Forestry’s fall foliage reports.

3. Columbia River Gorge, Oregon

Columbia River Gorge in Oregon. Bob Pool/Shutterstock

Imagine a large, mirrorlike river buttressed by misty mountains and forested shores, all graced with explosions of gold and orange – a scene worthy of a painting. Happily, this place is real, and it exists at the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area in Oregon, one of the best leaf-peeping destinations on the West Coast. Marvel at the intermingling of evergreen forests with alders and maples, all against a mountainous backdrop.

When to go: Fall colors in this region of Oregon reach their zenith in late October.

4. Zion National Park, Utah

Aspen trees in Zion National Park. Katelyn Perry/Lonely Planet

If you visit Zion in the fall, you’ll witness a scene you likely won’t see anywhere else on earth: vermillion maples and yellow cottonwoods accenting the striking red rock desert. The park’s deciduous forests hug the creeks and rivers, and routes like the Emerald Pools Trail offer immersive journeys through Zion’s autumnal wonders.

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When to go: The color-changing process varies depending on elevation in the park – higher elevations peak in mid-October, while lower elevations hold on to their colorful foliage as long as the middle of November.

5. Tennessee–North Carolina state line

Kuwohi on the North Carolina–Tennessee border. Jeff Morgan/Shutterstock

The Tennessee–North Carolina state line is a marvelous region to visit year-round, but it takes on a special charm in the fall, when the mountain forests shed their green for a warmer set of hues. Hike through the Pisgah and Cherokee National Forests, get a bird's-eye view of golden valley floors at Roan Mountain, or dig deep into the beauty of southern Appalachia at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

When to go: Like its western counterparts, southern Appalachia’s fall colors are elevation dependent. The region’s higher reaches develop colors in early and mid-October, while lower elevations reach their color peaks in late October and early November.

6. West Virginia

The New River Gorge Bridge in West Virginia. WilliamSherman/Getty Images

Perhaps one of the country’s most unsung – but most beautiful – destinations, West Virginia is a fall foliage fan’s dream. Covered in forests that wrap across the state’s undulating terrain, West Virginia offers an alternative leaf-peeping experience that rivals some of the world's most famous autumnal destinations. Watch the colors collide with the waterfalls and craggy peaks of the Potomac Highlands, take in views of crimson and tangerine treetops along one of the continent’s oldest rivers (ironically named the New River), or hike into the multihued hollows of the Hatfield-McCoy Mountains.

When to go: Leaves begin changing in late September, with peak colors appearing in mid-October; West Virginia's tourism board manages a live leaf map throughout the fall, so you can see the changes as they happen.

7. Northwestern Wyoming

The Snake River in Wyoming. Alan Majchrowicz/Getty Images

Wyoming’s mountainous west knows how to deliver drama, and the region takes things up a notch in the fall. Aspens, cottonwoods, willows and black hawthorns drape the landscape in color, a striking foreground to the imposing Tetons and the winding Snake River. Yellowstone gets in the spirit, too, and don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the area’s national forests. If you’re lucky, you may even get a light dusting of snow – a stunning contrast to the fiery fall leaves.

When to go: Colors peak in the Wyoming mountains from late September to early October, with colors changing earlier at higher elevations.

8. Northern Nevada

The Sierra Nevada mountains in Nevada. JasonDoiy/Getty Images

Nevada may be well known for its deserts, but its mountainous north provides an oasis of fall foliage that just may surprise you. Head to Lamoille Canyon in the Ruby Mountains to see golden treetops wrap around the region’s rocky peaks, and if you’re feeling adventurous, don a backpack and immerse yourself in nature on the Ruby Crest Trail.

When to go: Fall colors emerge in northern Nevada in October, usually reaching their most colorful state at the end of the month.

9. Ozark Highlands Scenic Byway, Arkansas

White Rock Mountain in Arkansas. GracedByTheLight/Getty Images

This 35-mile route crosses the Boston Mountain Range of the Ozarks in Arkansas, taking you through two national forests (Ozark and Ouachita), across the 165-mile Ozark Highlands Trail and up to Buffalo National River, the country’s first. A joyous network of twists and turns through the state’s most lush countryside, this byway delivers autumn foliage in high definition.

When to go: Like other destinations in this part of the country, the Ozarks start seeing fall colors in late September or early October, with things peaking in late October and early November.

10. Wisconsin Northwoods

Home to sprawling boreal forests and glacial lakes, the Wisconsin Northwoods immerse visitors in true autumn glory. Take a scenic drive through the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, fish for trophy musky beneath the multihued canopy, or visit one of the region’s small communities for fall festivals.

When to go: The fall foliage in northern Wisconsin begins its transformation in September, with colors maxing out in early October. Follow Travel Wisconsin’s fall color reports for live updates.

Detour: A little over 2 hours away, Door County, a peninsula bordered by Lake Michigan on one side and Green Bay on the other, is a spectacular fall foliage destination. Scenic roads meander through a landscape of rolling hills, apple orchards and adorable small towns such as Fish Creek and Egg Harbor. The area is known for its galleries, wineries and distilleries, as well as cheese. Peak fall color season is late September to mid-October.

Which state has the best fall foliage?

Owen Pond in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

New York typically ranks highest for fall colors, often followed by nearby Northeastern states such as Vermont. Fall favorites away from the East Coast include Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin and Michigan.

What are the best weeks for fall foliage in the US?

Depending upon the location and elevation, fall colors can begin as early as mid-September and continue through to early November.

What state has the longest fall foliage season?

Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Missouri and New York are among the top states for the longest fall foliage season.