The Lamoille Recreation Area is part of the Ruby Mountains section of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. It comprises the spectacular Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway, which twists and climbs through the glacial-carved canyon to 8800ft, and is one of Nevada's most beautiful sections of national park. Receiving the state's highest annual average rainfall, the canyon, unlike anywhere else in predominantly arid Nevada, is lush with meadows, bursting with wildflowers and waterfalls and home to an abundance of wildlife. Bring your camera.