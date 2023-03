For the best view of New York State's highest falls – 260ft, compared to Niagara's 167ft – without a strenuous hike, head to the viewing platform. Popular paintings by the Hudson River Valley School of painters in the mid-1800s elevated this two-tier cascade to iconic status, making it a major draw for hikers, artists and nature lovers.

There's parking just above on Rte 23A; be sure to stick to the shoulder and keep your eyes on cars coming around the bend on your walk down to the trailhead.