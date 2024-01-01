Woodstock Artists Association & Museum

WAAM has been supporting artists working in the Catskills since 1919. Exhibitions in its several galleries include historic pieces as well as current creative output from members of this venerable arts association. The attached shops sells glassware, ceramics, textiles and jewelry made by local artisans.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Olana

    Olana

    19.25 MILES

    This is one of the finest of the Hudson Valley mansions, as its owner, celebrated landscape painter Frederic Church, designed every detail, inspired by…

  • Located in Saugerties, NY, and on the National Register of Historic Places, this is the artistic creation of Harvey Fite.

    Opus 40 Sculpture Park & Museum

    4.63 MILES

    Beginning in 1938, artist Harvey Fite (founder of the fine arts department at nearby Bard College) worked for nearly four decades to coax an abandoned…

  • St John the Baptist

    St John the Baptist

    17.19 MILES

    It's hard to miss this stunning timber block work Ukrainian church perched on a hill just off of Rte 23A, about 10 miles west of Tannersville. You can…

  • Two-Tier Waterfall surrounded by such green trees in Summer. Kaaterskill Falls taken in the Catskills, NY.

    Kaaterskill Falls

    10.92 MILES

    For the best view of New York State's highest falls – 260ft, compared to Niagara's 167ft – without a strenuous hike, head to the viewing platform. Popular…

  • Saugerties Lighthouse on the west bank of the Hudson River on a clear, summer afternoon.

    Saugerties Lighthouse

    9.98 MILES

    A half-mile nature trail leads to this 1869 landmark on the point where Esopus Creek joins the Hudson. Tours of the building are available by appointment,…

  • Home of Franklin D Roosevelt

    Home of Franklin D Roosevelt

    21.08 MILES

    Rangers lead interesting hour-long tours around Springwood, the home of Franklin D Roosevelt (FDR) who won a record four presidential elections and led…

  • Historic Huguenot Street

    Historic Huguenot Street

    20.03 MILES

    Step back in time on a stroll around this picturesque enclave of buildings remaining from a Huguenot settlement dating back to 1678. Guided tours (which…

  • Walkway Over the Hudson

    Walkway Over the Hudson

    24.8 MILES

    This is the main eastern entrance (with parking) to what was once a railroad bridge (built in 1889) crossing the Hudson. Today it's the world's longest…

Nearby Catskills attractions

1. Center for Photography at Woodstock

0.07 MILES

Founded in 1977, this creative space gives classes, hosts lectures and mounts exhibitions that expand the strict definition of the art form, thanks to a…

2. Karma Triyana Dharmachakra

2.09 MILES

Join stressed-out New Yorkers and others needing a spiritual break at this blissful Buddhist monastery about 3 miles north of Woodstock. Soak up the…

3. Opus 40 Sculpture Park & Museum

4.63 MILES

Beginning in 1938, artist Harvey Fite (founder of the fine arts department at nearby Bard College) worked for nearly four decades to coax an abandoned…

4. Emerson Kaleidoscope

8.77 MILES

No mind-altering substances are needed to get the trippy effect of laying on the floor and gazing up at the colorful patterns created by the world's…

5. Senate House Museum

8.96 MILES

Part of the Senate House State Historic Site in Kingston, this 1927 colonial revival building houses a modest collection of 18th- and 19th-century…

6. Saugerties Lighthouse

9.98 MILES

A half-mile nature trail leads to this 1869 landmark on the point where Esopus Creek joins the Hudson. Tours of the building are available by appointment,…

7. Empire State Railway Museum

10.09 MILES

Maintained by enthusiasts since 1960, this small museum occupies an old railway station on the largely decommissioned Delaware & Ulster line.

8. Kaaterskill Falls

10.92 MILES

For the best view of New York State's highest falls – 260ft, compared to Niagara's 167ft – without a strenuous hike, head to the viewing platform. Popular…