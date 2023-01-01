Historic Huguenot Street

Step back in time on a stroll around this picturesque enclave of buildings remaining from a Huguenot settlement dating back to 1678. Guided tours (which depart the visitor center every half-hour starting at 10:30am; the last one is at 3:30pm) relate the history of the various communities who have inhabited this site over the centuries: the native Esopus Munsee people, Dutch settlers, Huguenot families who fled religious persecution in France, and enslaved African laborers.

As well as a visitor center, the 10-acre National Historic Landmark District includes seven historic stone houses, a replica Munsee wigwam, a reconstructed 1717 Huguenot church and a 17th-century burial ground.