This 181-acre estate is the location of two main buildings: Val-Kill Cottage, the larger two-story building that was originally a furniture factory started by Eleanor Roosevelt to teach young men a trade during the Depression; and Stone Cottage, the former first lady's home after the death of her husband, now a small museum.

Admission is by guided tour only, which lasts around one hour including an introductory film. During the winter months only two tours are offered, at 1pm and 3pm, but the visitor center is open from 12:30pm.