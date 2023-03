Take a tour around this beaux-arts mansion, the home of Ogden Mills and his wife Ruth. The Mills family made its fortune by investing in banks, railroads and mines during the Gilded Age; the house boasts 79 luxurious rooms filled with brocaded Flemish tapestries, gilded plasterwork, period paintings and Oriental art. Find it 6 miles south of Rhinebeck, just off Rte 9.