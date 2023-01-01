Walkway Over the Hudson

This is the main eastern entrance (with parking) to what was once a railroad bridge (built in 1889) crossing the Hudson. Today it's the world's longest pedestrian bridge – 1.28 miles – and a state park. The 212ft-high span provides breathtaking views along the river.

If you have time, there's a 3.6-mile loop walking trail you can follow across this bridge and back along the Mid-Hudson Bridge to Poughkeepsie.

There's also a free elevator that takes you straight up to the walkway at the river's edge, located in Upper Landing Park (83 N Water St). Note that the elevator opens at 9am and closes 90 minutes before the bridge does.