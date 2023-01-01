Rangers lead interesting hour-long tours around Springwood, the home of Franklin D Roosevelt (FDR) who won a record four presidential elections and led America from the Great Depression through WWII. Considering his family wealth, it's a modest abode, but can be unpleasantly crowded in summer. Intimate details have been preserved, including his desk – left as it was the day before he died – and the hand-pulled elevator he used to hoist his polio-stricken body to the 2nd floor.

The home is part of a 1520-acre estate, formerly a working farm, which also includes the simple marble tomb where FDR and Eleanor (and their dog Fala) were interred, various walking trails and the FDR Presidential Library and Museum, which details important achievements in FDR's presidency. Admission tickets last two days and include the Springwood tour and the presidential library.

Note that Springwood will be closed for several months, from April through October 2020, for a series of repair projects.