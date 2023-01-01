Storm King Art Center

This 500-acre sculpture park, established in 1960, has works by the likes of Barbara Hepworth, Mark di Suvero, Andy Goldsworthy and Isamu Noguchi. All have been carefully sited across the grassy estate's natural breaks and curves.

There's also a visitor center, a cafe and some indoor galleries. A free tram shuttle loops throughout the park; you can also rent bicycles by the hour (weekday/weekend $10/12) or for the day ($34/44). From late May through September the center is open to 8pm Friday and Saturday, and in September and October they're also open on Mondays. Check the website for details of package bus tours from NYC.