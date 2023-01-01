Philipsburg Manor

A working farm from the 18th century, which once belonged to massively wealthy Dutchman Frederick Philips (who spent most of his time back in Manhattan). Inside the rough-hewn clapboard barn, water mill and three-story, whitewashed fieldstone manor, almost two dozen enslaved men, women and children lived and labored. Admission is by guided tour; various costumed interpreters give you a real sense of how challenging life was back then. (Tickets are $2 cheaper if bought online.)

Tours also depart to the Rockefeller estate Kykuit from here.