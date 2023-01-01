A saltbox built in 1732, Bush-Holley Historic Site was run as a boardinghouse for the Cos Cob colony's artists between 1890 and 1925. It features a wealth of antique furnishings and a re-creation of artist Elmer MacRae's studio. Admission to the house is by guided tours (1pm, 2pm and 3pm Wednesday to Sunday) run by the Greenwich Historical Society (www.hstg.org). The site was completely revamped with a new accessible visitor center, a cafe and gardens in fall 2018.

Adult programming includes lectures by well-known New York designers.