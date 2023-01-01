Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

This is one of the best surviving Second Empire–style country houses in the nation, so it's no wonder the 62-room mansion was chosen as the set for the 2004 version of The Stepford Wives. The 2nd floor houses the Music Box Society International's permanent collection of music boxes, which you can view and listen to on the tour. Unfortunately, the site is wedged between an ugly freeway and a main road that detracts from the prettiness of the grounds.

You can choose a 45- or 90-minute tour, depending on your enthusiasm. The adjacent Center for Contemporary Printmaking (www.contemprints.org) is worth a look-in if you're a fan of the artistic medium.