Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk

This aquarium focuses on the marine life of Long Island Sound, including sand tiger sharks, loggerhead turtles and harbor seals, with daily feedings at 11:45am, 1:45pm and 3:45pm. IMAX movies are also shown throughout the day and are included in the price of admission. Petting the docile pig-nosed rays is a sensation you won't soon forget.

For a more hands-on experience, take a 2½-hour cruise (from $30) on the research vessel Spirit of the Sound. Cruises depart at 1:30pm almost daily in July and August, and on weekends in April through June and September there are often sunset cruises. Onboard staff are trained to ensure that these cruises do not interfere with the animals or harm them in any way.