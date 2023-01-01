Philip Johnson Glass House

Inspired by Mies van der Rohe, this icon of mid-century modern architecture was the home of late Pritzker Prize–winner Philip Johnson and his art collector partner, David Whitney. Johnson added 13 other structures to the 47-acre site during his life here and daily tours allow you to explore a selection of them along with the stunning gardens. Reservations are highly recommended.

The visitor center is conveniently located across the street from the New Canaan train station, making it an easy day trip from NYC's Grand Central Terminal. During off-peak hours you may need to change trains at Stamford.