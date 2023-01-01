This 80-acre parcel was purchased in the 1990s by a consortium of well-intentioned and well-heeled New Cannanites to save the property from development. It's become a center dedicated to education, justice, community and nature. Included are an extensive library, walking trails, a cafe and permanent art which blends seamlessly into the lay of the land. The spectacular River Building, designed by Pritzker Prize–winning Japanese architectural firm SANAA, winds downhill, comprising several subbuildings en route.

Ninety-minute tours of the property run twice weekly ($25). Reservations recommended.