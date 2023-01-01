Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum

Swing into the parking lot of this spotless white clapboard mansion, which was once the town store and is now a brilliant contemporary gallery. Photography, sculpture, painting and mixed-media installations are displayed in cutting-edge temporary exhibitions, which have previously featured notable names such as Cy Twombly, Robert Rauschenberg, Anslem Kiefer and Tom Sachs. Workshops for children are held downstairs in light-filled rooms and the museum also runs summer camps.

The back garden hosts a rotating display of large-scale art pieces and is open all day, even when the museum is closed.