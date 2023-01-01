Nestled in the White Hills of Shelton you'll find the 150-year-old, 400-acre Jones Family Farm, home of one of the premier wineries in the state. Aside from the winery and tasting room there's berry picking in summer, a Heritage Farm Hike in June, pumpkins and hayrides in fall and, of course, Christmas trees in November and December. Check the website for details and call for hours before coming, as the weather can affect picking.

Jones Winery is known for using its own grapes and those from local vineyards. The vineyard's founder and resident winemaker, Jamie Jones, is now the sixth-generational family member to operate the farm.

You can also sign up for cooking classes and wine-education suppers at the Harvest Kitchen studio here.