Silver Sands State Park

Meander off into the marsh's dirt trails for some excellent birding (there's also a Connecticut Audubon Center at Milford Point, down the road), or stick to the 1.5 miles of boardwalk for an easy stroll. There are dozens of cairns (rock altars) along the beach, with no clue as to their creators or inspiration. Note to the adventurous: don't walk out on the sandbar to Charles Island unless you are aware of the tides. Folks have been stranded, or worse, died.

A new boardwalk and visitor center with bathrooms and snack bars should be ready for the 2019 beach season.