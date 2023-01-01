One of Greenwich’s wealthiest 19th-century residents, Robert Moffat Bruce was a textile tycoon who deeded his property to the city to become what is now the Bruce Museum. Its eclectic galleries serve up a bit of everything, from sculpture, photography and paintings by impressionists from Cos Cob’s art colony, to exhibits on natural science and anthropology. The Bruce is also home to a variety of traveling exhibitions. A convenient five-minute walk from Greenwich Metro-North station.