This is where president Theodore Roosevelt and his wife raised six children. A nature trail from behind the museum ends at a picturesque beach. The 23-room Victorian home was rehabilitated in 2015; it's accessible by guided 45-minute tour, but can get very crowded in summer. It's recommended to reserve online or by phone starting at 9am; by noon tickets are often sold out well into October (www.recreation.gov or 877-444-6777).