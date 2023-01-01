Vanderbilt Museum & Planetarium

See how shipping magnate 'Commodore' Cornelius Vanderbilt lived in his Eagle's Nest 19th-century mansion, or take in a planetarium show (Friday and Saturday year-round, four showings per weekday late June to early September). Combination tickets available.

A general admission ticket (adult/child $8/5) is available for the grounds and 80% of the mansion, which includes three museums (the other 20%, which includes the living quarters, are accessible via tour only) and a fourth museum outside the mansion. Look out for Vanderbilt's 3000-year-old Egyptian mummy and sarcophagus purchased in 1932 for E£280 (about $16).