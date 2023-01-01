Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture

Stop by this massive, ecofriendly farm for a peek into the modern agriculture movement. On warm-weather weekends (April to November; adult/child $22/free) you'll find the place teeming with visitors partaking in activities such as egg collecting, lettuce planting and meeting a flock of sheep. Other tours and workshops are available Wednesday through Friday; check their calendar online. Book in advance as they tend to fill up quickly.

There's a good shop and a small takeout cafe. For a banquet meal, book ahead for the gourmet Blue Hill at Stone Barns also located here.