Washington Irving, famous for tales such as The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, built this imaginative home, which he said had more nooks and crannies than a cocked hat. Tour guides in 19th-century costume tell good stories, and the wisteria Irving planted a century ago still climbs the walls. Tickets are $2 cheaper if bought online.

The closest train station to Sunnyside is Irvington, one stop before Tarrytown.