This pastoral site, offering panoramic views from its cliffside perch overlooking the Hudson, was the location of a fierce skirmish during the Revolutionary War. A small museum at the entrance has artifacts and more details on the bloody battle.

On October 6, 1777, American soldiers hunkered behind fortresses while they tried to hold off the British; more than half the Patriot forces were killed, wounded or captured and the fort's ruins are still visible in the red earth.