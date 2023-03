This park on the west side of the Hudson covers 72 sq miles and provides swimming, hiking, camping, 200 miles of walking trails, and a visitor center.

A seven-plus mile section of the Appalachian Trail (www.appalachiantrail.org) runs through here and it's not uncommon to see grizzled hikers with walking sticks, loaded down with packs, alongside the highway or peeking out from the forest like creatures from a secret world.