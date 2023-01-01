Bear Mountain State Park

The main draw here are the views of the Manhattan skyline from the 1303ft peak (accessible by car), but there's also ice skating in winter and boating and swimming in summer. There are several scenic roads snaking their way past secluded lakes with gorgeous vistas. Entrance fee collected daily late June to early September, and Saturdays and Sundays only from mid-September to mid-June; some amenities have individual costs as well.

Near the park's entrance you can stay at the Bear Mountain Inn either in the main lodge or in one of several stone cottages.