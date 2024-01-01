Vanderbilt Mansion

The railroad-wealthy Vanderbilt family's summer 'cottage' is a beaux-arts spectacle, with most of the original furnishings. The exterior of the mansion was fully restored in 2017; entry within is by tour only, but you're free to explore the grounds, parts of which provide sweeping views over the Hudson River to the Catskills.
Nearby Hudson Valley attractions
1. FDR Presidential Library and Museum
1.92 MILES
Franklin D Roosevelt began the tradition of creating presidential libraries that are both museums and archives of a presidential administration. The…
2. Home of Franklin D Roosevelt
3.21 MILES
This 181-acre estate is the location of two main buildings: Val-Kill Cottage, the larger two-story building that was originally a furniture factory…
4. Staatsburgh State Historic Site
4.17 MILES
Take a tour around this beaux-arts mansion, the home of Ogden Mills and his wife Ruth. The Mills family made its fortune by investing in banks, railroads…
5.93 MILES
This is the main eastern entrance (with parking) to what was once a railroad bridge (built in 1889) crossing the Hudson. Today it's the world's longest…
6. Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center
7.96 MILES
Vassar College's art gallery is housed in a building designed by César Pelli. The collection is broad ranging from Roman sculptures to classic photography…
8.16 MILES
Step back in time on a stroll around this picturesque enclave of buildings remaining from a Huguenot settlement dating back to 1678. Guided tours (which…
8. Hudson River Maritime Museum
8.69 MILES
The rich history of the Hudson River's activity is preserved at this museum located in a former warehouse on the waterfront in Kingston. In addition to…