St John the Baptist

It's hard to miss this stunning timber block work Ukrainian church perched on a hill just off of Rte 23A, about 10 miles west of Tannersville. You can stop by any time to get a closer look at the domes, or plan to visit during the shop opening hours or mass (9am Monday to Saturday, 10am Sunday). Special events like art shows and concerts are also held in the summer.

The church was constructed in 1962 and the iconography in the interior was designed by the Ukrainian artist Petro Cholodny Jr and wood-carver/sculptor Mykhailo Chereshniowsky.