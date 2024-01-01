Emerson Kaleidoscope

Catskills

No mind-altering substances are needed to get the trippy effect of laying on the floor and gazing up at the colorful patterns created by the world's largest kaleidoscope. The sound-and-light show is staged in the 56ft-tall 38ft-diameter silo that was once part of the old farm now occupied by the Emerson Resort.

