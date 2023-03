Join stressed-out New Yorkers and others needing a spiritual break at this blissful Buddhist monastery about 3 miles north of Woodstock. Soak up the serenity in the carefully tended grounds. Inside the shrine room is a giant golden Buddha statue; as long as you take off your shoes, you’re welcome to sit down and meditate. Free guided tours are given at 12:45pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Check online for details of daily prayers and meditations, guided tours and retreats.