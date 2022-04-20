This excellent museum covers the history of the gorge, from its creation by cataclysmic floods to the hardships pioneers had traversing it, to early…
Columbia River Gorge
Cleanly dividing Oregon and Washington is the spectacular Columbia River Gorge, which was carved some 15,000 years ago by cataclysmic glaciers and floods. Driving east from Portland on I-84 (or on the scenic Historic Columbia River Hwy) has you passing high waterfalls and nearly vertical mountain walls, that parallel the mighty Columbia.
Hikers are spoiled in the gorge, which features many trails that lead through fern-lined canyons and gushing rivers, and across wildflower fields to grand vistas. Summer wind sports are legendary – the gorge channels westerlies inland against the current, creating world-class windsurfing and kiteboarding conditions. There are also mountain-biking and rafting possibilities, especially around Hood River.
Not into strenuous activity? The gorge offers highlights such as easy-to-reach, magnificent waterfalls, agricultural bounties (don't miss the cherries in July!), and fine wine, beer and cider tasting. This is a special place, so take time to enjoy it.
Explore Columbia River Gorge
- CColumbia Gorge Discovery Center
This excellent museum covers the history of the gorge, from its creation by cataclysmic floods to the hardships pioneers had traversing it, to early…
- CColumbia Gorge Interpretive Center
Located just below Skamania Lodge, this museum weaves together the many threads that form the area's history – Native Americans, early explorers, pioneer…
- MMaryhill Museum of Art
If you've ever wondered about that expression, 'What in Sam Hill?,' here's your answer: this museum in a hilltop mansion was founded by Sam Hill (1857…
- BBonneville Dam
This dam was one of the largest New Deal projects of the Depression era. Completed in 1937, it was the first major dam on the Columbia River. Dam…
- CColumbia Hills Historical State Park
Some of the most famous remaining pictographs (painted figures) along the Columbia River are at this Washington state park, site of a Native American…
- BBeacon Rock State Park
Washington's Beacon Rock, the core of an ancient volcano, is a prominent state park about 7 miles west of the Bridge of the Gods. It offers hiking,…
- DDeschutes River State Recreation Area
The Deschutes River, Oregon's second largest, cuts through central Oregon and meets the Columbia at this fine state park, 15 miles east of The Dalles…
- SStonehenge Memorial
Not one for small gestures, businessman Sam Hill built a full-scale replica of Salisbury Plain's Stonehenge on the cliffs above the Columbia River…
- RRowena Crest
On top of Rowena Crest are spectacular views and vast meadows now preserved as a wildflower sanctuary. Governor Tom McCall Reserve, on Rowena Plateau, is…
