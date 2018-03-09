Welcome to Catskills
In the early 20th century, the Catskills became synonymous with so-called 'borscht belt' hotels, summer escapes for middle-class NYC Jews. The vast majority of those hotels have closed, although orthodox Jewish communities still thrive in many towns – as does a back-to-the-land, hippie ethos on numerous small farms. In the fall, this is the closest place to NYC with really dramatic colors in the trees.
Top experiences in Catskills
Recent articles
Catskills activities
Viator VIP: National Baseball Hall of Fame Private Museum Tour
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is a not-for-profit educational institution, dedicated to preserving history, honoring excellence and connecting generations. Core to the fulfillment of our mission is the ability to preserving and sharing our Museum collection and Library archive. This treasure trove of thousands of sacred relics bring to life the history of our National Pastime and the inspiring stories of the Hall of Famers, for a global audience. More than 16 million visits have been made to the Museum in Cooperstown, NY since doors opened on June 12, 1939.Enjoy a one-hour personal guided museum tour of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for your group of up to four people. Hear stories from the game's rich history which will bring the National Pastime to life for everyone. Your personal guide will lead you though the Museum exhibits and the Hall of Fame Plaque Gallery where the games legends are honored. This exclusive package includes a Hall of Fame Sustaining Membership ($125 value). Membership benefits include: Complimentary Museum admission for up to four for one year Subscription to the Official Magazine of the Hall of Fame: 'Memories and Dreams' Hall of Fame Yearbook Hall of Fame Almanac 10% discount and FREE shipping on purchases from our Museum Store and website Viator VIPs feature travel experiences not typically available to the general public — from behind-the-scenes access to private viewings and VIP service — at many of the world’s top attractions, often with no lines and no crowds. Viator VIP tours are not available from other 3rd-party online sellers.
Catskills Hunter Mountain Ski Tour from New York City
Travel from Manhattan to Hunter Mountain in the Catskills on this ski day trip. Included is an all-area lift ticket, ski or snowboard rentals, round-trip transportation, and a hot beverage to sweeten the deal. Suit up with ski or snowboard gear (rentals are included for those who don't own their own), and hit the slopes. Hunter Mountain caters to skiers and riders of all abilities, so you can use our all-area lift ticket to tackle your ideal runs -- a gentle slope for beginners, or advanced terrain for seasoned experts. Plus, snowfall here is some of the most reliable in the East, but when Mother Nature flakes out, Hunter Mountain has pioneering snow-making technology to pick up the slack.
Heart of The Catskills
Day 1:We begin in Manhattan where we will have a quick meet and greet with our fellow travelers before heading out towards the Ramapo Mountains for a morning hike.After our hike, we head to the “black dirt” region of Orange County; an agricultural region famous for some of the most fertile and nutrient dense growing soil in the world. Within close proximity of each other, we will taste this unique terroir with visits to Orange County Distillery, Pine Island Brewing and Westtown Brewworks.Overnight accommodations in tourist class hotel in Matamoras, PADay 2:We head north along Route 97, the scenic byway known as the Hawks Nest as the road snakes around steep cliffs, offering dramatic views of the Delaware River and a chance to spot bald eagles nesting by the rivers edge. We make our way to the town of Bethel; famous for the site of the original 1969 Woodstock concert. After visiting the site of the original concert stage, we then visit the Catskill Distilling Company across the street and sample their spirits produced from locally sourced grains.Driving deeper into the Catskills, we head to Roscoe (Trout Town USA) where we will visit Prohibition Distillery and the Roscoe Beer Company for tastings in this quaint small town that gave the world the sport of fly fishing. One last stop at Catskill Brewery in Livingston Manor for a flight of beers in their state-of-the-art, sustainable brewery. We later head back to the city, stopping for a final group meal along the way.
The Upstater
The tour begins at 8am with a quick meet and greet with your fellow travelers before departing Manhattan to head out towards our first destination; the lively college town and climbers mecca of New Paltz. We will briefly stop in this quaint little village tucked under the Shawangunk Mountains before heading up to the Mohonk Preserve. The preserve is New York State's largest visitor- and member-supported nature preserve with 8,000 protected acres of cliffs, forests, fields, ponds and streams. We will spend the rest of the morning hiking this spectacular scenery complete with rock scrambles and be rewarded at the top with a view of five states on a clear day.Once we descend from the mountain we will make our way back to New Paltz, one of the largest apple producing regions in the USA. We will visit the Brooklyn Cider House to sample their crisp, dry ciders and celebrate the bounty of this famous apple growing region. Afterwards, we head to Gardiner and its local brewery The Yard Owl. We will taste their delightful small batch farmstead style beers in their beautiful new tasting room. Leaving Gardiner, we drive into the foothills of the Catskills to visit Arrowood Farms; an exciting new addition to the Hudson Valley's vibrant brewing scene and New York States first certified organic farm brewery. With a firm belief that great beer is grown from the ground up, they cultivate hops and grains that never travel more than an acre to their taps for the ultimate farm-to-glass flavor experience. You can enjoy their beers while wandering the hop yards with scenic views and visit with the farm animals who contribute to the biodynamic farming practices.After the farm we will have a group dinner (not included) in one of the many fine restaurants the college town of New Paltz offers before heading back to the city.