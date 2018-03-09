The Upstater

The tour begins at 8am with a quick meet and greet with your fellow travelers before departing Manhattan to head out towards our first destination; the lively college town and climbers mecca of New Paltz. We will briefly stop in this quaint little village tucked under the Shawangunk Mountains before heading up to the Mohonk Preserve. The preserve is New York State's largest visitor- and member-supported nature preserve with 8,000 protected acres of cliffs, forests, fields, ponds and streams. We will spend the rest of the morning hiking this spectacular scenery complete with rock scrambles and be rewarded at the top with a view of five states on a clear day.Once we descend from the mountain we will make our way back to New Paltz, one of the largest apple producing regions in the USA. We will visit the Brooklyn Cider House to sample their crisp, dry ciders and celebrate the bounty of this famous apple growing region. Afterwards, we head to Gardiner and its local brewery The Yard Owl. We will taste their delightful small batch farmstead style beers in their beautiful new tasting room. Leaving Gardiner, we drive into the foothills of the Catskills to visit Arrowood Farms; an exciting new addition to the Hudson Valley's vibrant brewing scene and New York States first certified organic farm brewery. With a firm belief that great beer is grown from the ground up, they cultivate hops and grains that never travel more than an acre to their taps for the ultimate farm-to-glass flavor experience. You can enjoy their beers while wandering the hop yards with scenic views and visit with the farm animals who contribute to the biodynamic farming practices.After the farm we will have a group dinner (not included) in one of the many fine restaurants the college town of New Paltz offers before heading back to the city.