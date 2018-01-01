Welcome to Stowe
Waterbury, on the interstate highway 10 miles south, is Stowe's gateway. Its attractions include a pair of standout restaurants, a beloved brewery and the famous Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Factory.
Top experiences in Stowe
Vermont Brewery Tour in Stowe
Vermont is home to some world class beers and Stowe is right in the middle of the IPA Highway! Hill Farmstead, The Alchemist and Lawson Fine Liquids as well as Trapp Family Brewery, Rock Art, Lost Nation and Prohibition Pig! The area is also home to local distilleries and a hard cider press. Brewery tours include a flight of beer at each brewery, a local guide and appetizers. Typical tours make four to five stops, depending on the group. Pick up and drop off are included within 10 miles of the center of Stowe. Sit back and relax- let us do the driving so you can sample some great beer, spirits, and cider!Pick ups begin at 1:30pm and the tour begins at 2pm.
Small Group Mountain Bike Lesson in Stowe Vermont
New to mountain biking? Interested in the sport, but not sure how to get started? Many riders, even veteran mountain bikers, lack basic skills or confidence. Join a small group of other mountain bikers to improve your skills and have fun in the process! Let these local operator-trained instructors show you the way by walking you through a step by step process to get you familiar with the equipment, proper body position, cornering, braking and more. Work on the fundamentals of mountain biking in a safe, fun and progressive program designed to build a solid foundation to make you a stronger, safer and a more confident rider. Lessons are two hours, which is long enough to review the basics and still have time to do some riding. Perfect for new and beginner riders and great for families!Note that bike and helmet are not included.
Customized Mountain Bike Tour with Lunch in North-Central Vermont
Guided bike tours Tuesday through Sunday throughout the year. Each tour is custom designed to meet your specific needs. Accommodations for beginner riders as well as experienced, if necessary. The guides knowledge of the area allows to pick a ride that will be well suited for you. You choose the length of your ride and you set the pace. Our guides have 30 plus years of cycling experience and are more than happy to help teach you new skills while showing you the best cycling that central Vermont has to offer. During Winter months, tours with fat bikes on packed snow trails. During Spring, Summer and Fall, mountain bike tours back road gravel rides and paved road rides on quiet, low traffic roads. All tours include a ride length of your choosing and lunch at a local restaurant. The guides may can give suggestions for lodging options in the area and are happy to help you work out the details of your visit to the area.Please note that the same price applies to all ages, the minimum age is 14 years old, and a minimum of two riders is required to book.
Stowe Brewery Tour
Explore Stowe's thriving beer scene on this guided all day brew tours. Chat with brewery owners and learn about the equipment used to make beer, the brewing process and best of all, what the different kinds of beer taste like — up to 15 of them, in fact. On these brew tours, hop in the bus at your Burlington, South Burlington or Stowe location and travel to four unique beer establishments. Learn about the different types of beer as well as the history and specialty of each brewery. This all day tour includes an unforgettable beer and food pairing lunch. Stops may include Lost Nation Brewing Co, Rock Art Brewing Co, Idletyme Brewery, Ten Bends Brewery, and Trapp Brewery. This brewery tour combines humor, history, education, and good food to help showcase Stowe's celebrated beers, breweries, and culture. Relax with comfortable round trip transportation and explore Stowe's beer scene with the ultimate Vermont brewery experience!
Brew England Beaches Bluffs and Beer
DAY 1: We’ll be given an introduction to our 7-day exploration of New England. From the historic streets of Boston, to the breathtaking beauty of Maine’s rocky coastline and the awe-inspiring mountains of New Hampshire and Vermont, we’ll taste the holy grail of craft beer in each region.DAY 2: This morning we’ll take an orientation tour of Boston’s historic Freedom Trail, architecturally significant Back Bay, and bustling waterfront. In the afternoon we head north to Portsmouth, a port city with cobble stoned streets, a down-town filled with charming shops and restaurants, significant examples of Colonial, Georgian, and Federal style houses, and brewers who continue New England’s rich beer-making history. After a tour and tastings we’ll continue along the coast to Ogunquit, a popular beach resort whose name means “beautiful place by the sea”. Optional offered: Inventive dinner and beer pairing. DAY 3: This afternoon we’ll travel to Portland, ranked #1 craft beer city in the world by Matador Net-work. With a population of 200,000, this old port city with a young vibe is home to 19 craft brewing companies and an additional 15 craft brew pubs. We’ll tour several that interpret historic styles with unique twists or you can take advantage of Optional Package 2A - Lobster Cruise & Cooking Class. DAY 4: This morning we’ll travel through the lakes region and into the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Spend time in North Conway for shopping at its famous tax-free outlets or take advantage of Optional Package 2B - Cog Railway and Horseback Ride.DAY 5: Today we drive along the Kancamagus High-way, a 55 km long two-lane road, considered one of the most scenic drives in the region. It has been designated a National Scenic Byway by the US Department of Transportation.Cross over the border into Vermont, regularly ranked near the top of the list as having the most number of breweries per capita in the country. We taste our way to Stowe, a charming resort town at the base of Mt. Mansfield. Optional beer pairing dinner offered.DAY 6: One can use the amenities of the resort this morning or choose an optional.This afternoon we’ll follow Vermont’s IPA High-way to some of the state’s most sought-after breweries renown for their India Pale Ale (IPA) and in between there’s lots of scenery and quintessential New England places to stop. Options offered: Cooking with Vermont Beer or Guided Horseback Ride.DAY 7: We’ll make a short stop in Woodstock, named “the prettiest small town in America” by Yankee Magazine, while en route to Boston.Upon arrival, we’ll visit the Grand-daddy of the craft brew movement in America—the Boston Beer Co, makers of Sam Adams. While some may argue it’s no longer a craft brewery, the tour and tastings of some of their more unique brews are worth the visit.